Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United are now at real risk of having their swoop for Brighton attacker Facundo Buonanotte hijacked by Chelsea.

The Whites have been closing in on the Argentine attacker and he was due to fly to Leeds to complete the move on Thursday.

Buonanotte’s flight was cancelled, but he was widely expected to make the journey today to link up with Daniel Farke’s men.

Now though Leeds are facing a problem in the shape of Premier League powerhouses Chelsea.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea ‘are working on a deal’ to sign Buonanotte from Brighton.

The Blues are holding talks with the Seagulls to try to agree a deal to see the Argentine head to Stamford Bridge.

He spent last term on loan at Leicester City, but despite his best efforts could not help the Foxes avoid relegation.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Leeds boss Farke wants a player who can operate as an attacking midfielder or a winger and Buonanotte fitted the bill for the German tactician.

With Chelsea now serious about signing him though, it places a major question mark over whether a move to Leeds could happen, with the Blues surely favourites to scoop him up.

There has also been interest in the Argentine from Germany, in the shape of Borussia Dortmund, and West Ham United in the Premier League.

Leeds did look to have seen off his other suitors though.

Chelsea’s entry into the race however changes the picture and the Blues could offer Buonanotte a much bigger platform to perform and improve this season.

It remains to be seen what the exact terms of any deal struck between Brighton and Chelsea for the highly rated Argentine are.