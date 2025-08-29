Carl Recine/Getty Images

A deadline beating move to Newcastle United for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi has been dubbed a ‘fantasy’.

The Magpies are currently in the process of wrapping up the arrival of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart after agreeing a big money deal for the Germany Under-21 striker.

Newcastle are still active on other transfer hunts and are admirers of what Inter Milan star Frattesi offers.

It has been suggested that Inter Milan are open to loaning him to Newcastle, but have an issue with what the Magpies are proposing as the conditions to be met for an obligation to be triggered.

However, a deal looks off the table completely as, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, it is a ‘fantasy’.

Inter Milan are suggested to have no desire at all to lose Frattesi before the transfer window closes and will not sign off on an exit.

The Nerazzurri are not prepared to sit down to discuss the midfielder leaving.

Club Years Sassuolo 2017-2024 Ascoli (loan) 2018-2019 Empoli (loan) 2019-2020 Monza (loan) 2020-2021 Inter Milan (loan) 2023-2024 Inter Milan 2024- Davide Frattesi’s career history

Frattesi made a total of 47 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan over the course of last season and chipped in with seven goals from his midfield position.

Inter Milan have the 25-year-old under contract for another three years.

Newcastle did land a top midfielder from Serie A in the shape of Sandro Tonali, raiding AC Milan to snap him up.

After a rocky start to his Magpies career, Tonali has established himself as a key man under Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have been trying to land Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves and despite Woltemade’s arrival, still want another striker given Alexander Isak is still desperate to join Liverpool.

The clock though is ticking down towards Monday night’s deadline.