Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United are not proposing conditions to trigger an obligation to buy for Davide Frattesi that are considered to be straightforward.

The Magpies are racing against time to make additions to Eddie Howe’s squad and they are admirers of Inter Milan’s Frattesi.

A striker has been a priority for Newcastle this summer and with Alexander Isak’s situation still unresolved, they have been desperate to bring in one.

On Thursday, the Magpies agreed a deal for centre forward Nick Woltemade, which will see them paying a fee of €85m plus a further €5m in add-ons to Stuttgart.

They still remain interested in signing another forward and have seen two of their bids rejected by Wolves for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Newcastle are looking to bring Frattesi in to boost their midfield options, but they want the Inter Milan star on an initial loan.

Inter Milan are prepared to loan Frattesi out, but want an obligation to buy which would be easily triggered.

Club Years Sassuolo 2017-2024 Ascoli (loan) 2018-2019 Empoli (loan) 2019-2020 Monza (loan) 2020-2021 Inter Milan (loan) 2023-2024 Inter Milan 2024- Davide Frattesi’s career history

According to Italian outlet Fcinter1908.it, the conditions Newcastle are offering to trigger the obligation are not seen as straightforward.

One of the conditions Newcastle have proposed to make the deal for Frattesi permanent is that they will have to qualify for the Champions League.

That is something the Italians view as not straightforward given the competition for Champions League spots in the Premier League.

Inter Milan want a €40m transfer fee in the event of the loan deal being permanent and it is unclear whether the Magpies are ready to meet that either.

Newcastle will have to work quickly if they want to be able get a deal for Frattesi over the line, with the clock ticking on the transfer window.