Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Chelsea have ‘no intention’ of trying to hijack Tottenham Hotspur‘s swoop for Xavi Simons, as Spurs close in on the RB Leipzig man.

It had seemed that the attacker would be joining Chelsea if he left Leipzig and he was, as recently as earlier this week, giving the Blues priority.

Tottenham however have not been put off and have been working hard to try to get an agreement with Simons and Leipzig.

There is an agreement between Spurs and Leipzig on the basis of a fee worth €60m and the Dutchman is now set for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham have already seen one big deal hijacked this summer when Arsenal stepped in to take Eberechi Eze away from them.

They do not have to worry about the same happening with Simons though as, according to journalist Matt Law, Chelsea have ‘no intention’ of trying to hijack the move.

While Chelsea have been keen on the attacking midfielder, they have not made any formal bid for him and have other targets in mind.

Scored against Augsburg (H) Mainz (A) Werder Bremen (H) – two St Pauli (H) Mainz (H) Borussia Dortmund (H) Wolfsburg (A) – two Stuttgart (H) Xavi Simons’ goals in the Bundesliga last season

Spurs and Chelsea have also improved the relationship between themselves in recent years and the Blues are not looking to damage that now.

Simons scored ten goals for Leipzig in the Bundesliga last term, as the German side played him both as a winger and an attacking midfielder in games.

That means Simons can slot into the role that Spurs had in mind for Eze.

The Dutchman did miss a chunk of last season due to injury and Spurs will be hoping he can stay fit throughout the campaign.

Simons spent time in the youth systems of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but rose to prominence when playing week in, week out, at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

He will be looking to hit the ground running at Tottenham and cement a spot in Thomas Frank’s side, especially with the World Cup looming.