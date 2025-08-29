Michael Regan/Getty Images

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria is now a priority target for Nottingham Forest and the Premier League club are pushing to sign the Spaniard.

The City Ground outfit are looking to introduce some key faces through the door before the window closes for business on Monday.

Forest have a deal in place with Juventus for 22-year-old Italian full-back Nicolo Savona, who they are planning to put through his medical tests today.

Signing a full-back has been very high on their agenda, but getting a quality goalkeeper has been equally important.

With Savona set to become a new Nottingham Forest player, the Premier League side are fully concentrated on a goalkeeper in the dying embers of the summer window.

Getafe number 1 Soria has been the top choice in recent days, and according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Spaniard is their top priority.

The La Liga club have already rejected Nottingham Forest’s first bid for the 32-year-old custodian, but the Tricky Trees are not ready to give up.

Goalkeeper Age Matz Sels 33 Angus Gunn 29 Nottingham Forest’s senior goalkeepers

Nuno wants a quality shot-stopper to compete with Matz Sels and the Premier League side believe that Soria fits the bill for what they are looking for.

Forest are currently pushing to complete a deal and personal terms are expected not to be an issue.

The 32-year-old has been at Getafe for seven years now, and with one year left on his current contract, it remains to be seen if he will be heading to the City Ground.

Soria has close to 300 La Liga games under his belt, and his potential arrival could be a big influx of confidence for Nuno in terms of the goalkeeping department, with Angus Gunn being the third-choice option.