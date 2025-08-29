Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Real Betis have ‘withdrawn’ their offer for Manchester United winger Antony as they ‘cannot afford’ the cost of the deal.

It had been suggested that Antony was on his way to Real Betis, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell last season, before the window closes.

Antony helped Manuel Pellegrini’s side to reach the final of the Conference League during a loan stint last term and they have been keen to keep hold of him for this season.

With Antony firmly out of Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford, a deal has looked to be likely.

It was then claimed on Friday evening that Manchester United have accepted a bid from Real Betis for Antony, who now had permission to make the move to Spain.

That though has all changed and, according to journalist Simon Stone, Real Betis are saying they have ‘withdrawn’ their offer for Antony.

The Spanish side insist that they ‘cannot afford a transfer fee’ and they can also not afford to pay the wages that would be needed for the Brazilian.

Club Appearances Manchester United 96 Ajax 82 Sao Paulo 52 Real Betis 26 Antony’s appearances by club

The development is a massive blow for Manchester United, who have been looking to get the former Ajax man off the books.

There is still time in the window to revive the deal, but Real Betis believe that at the moment, it is financially beyond them.

Antony made 17 appearances in La Liga for Real Betis over the course of last season and found the back of the net five times.

The winger has struggled to perform at Manchester United, with alarm bells being raised by Richard Keys in early 2023.

It remains to be seen where the Brazilian will be when the window closes, but Manchester United will continue to be keen to offload him.