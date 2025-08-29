Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are set to part ways with winger Oscar Cortes as he is ‘just a few details away’ from completing a move to Spain.

Cortes joined Rangers on a permanent basis this summer from French side Lens after a loan spell at Ibrox.

The Gers splashed £4.5m to land the Colombia international, as they were obligated to do, but he is out of favour with new boss Russell Martin, who prefers other options.

Now Cortes is to seal a move away from Rangers for the season.

He is, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, ‘just a few details away’ from completing a loan move to Spanish side Sporting Gijon.

The attacker ‘will travel this weekend’ to Spain to complete the details of the switch, including a medical.

Sporting Gijon are set to sign him on a straight loan deal and the agreement will not contain any option for them to buy him.

Club Appearances Millonairos 28 Rangers 21 Lens 4 Oscar Cortes’ appearances by club

If Sporting Gijon want to keep Cortes beyond his loan they will need to sit down for fresh discussions with Rangers.

Sporting Gijon play in the Spanish second tier and will be hoping Cortes can help to power a promotion push to La Liga.

Cortes, 21, has been involved for Rangers this season, but Martin has handed him just seven minutes in the Scottish Premiership and only four in the Champions League qualifiers.

He was played against Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League Cup, but deployed out of position.

Rangers have the winger under contract until the summer of 2029 and will be keen to see him shine on loan at Sporting Gijon to boost his transfer value.

When he first arrived, big things were expected of him and one former Rangers star claimed that the Colombian could be a game-changer.

It remains to be seen if Martin is making the right call shipping him out, as the former MK Dons boss continues to reshape the squad to his liking.