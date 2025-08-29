Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Rangers are ‘now advancing’ in discussions with Everton to sign Toffees striker Youssef Chermiti on a loan deal.

The Gers suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Club Brugge in Europe earlier this week and are trying to add more quality to the squad.

In recent days Rangers have stepped up their search for forward additions and ex-Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has been high on their list.

Rangers have agreed a deal with Girona to sign Miovski, who insisted on moving to Glasgow on a permanent basis.

However, Rangers want to add another striker and their search has led them south of the border with Everton’s Chermiti in their sights.

The Gers have entered negotiations with Everton and they are discussing a possibility of a loan with an option to buy the 21-year-old centre-forward next summer.

Now, according to Everton insider The Bobble, Rangers are ‘now advancing’ in talks to land Chermiti from the Toffees.

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2021-2023 Everton 2023- Youssef Chermiti’s career history

Former Everton manager Sean Dyche brought in Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon in 2023 but he has failed to make the desired impact.

Last summer, it was suggested that Everton were considering letting the striker leave, but a move did not materialise.

Now with the arrival of Thierno Barry from Villarreal, Chemiti’s game time is set to be limited this season.

Rangers are set to go head-to-head with their arch rivals Celtic on Sunday and now it remains to be seen whether they will be able to get the deal done before that game.

The Gers recently sanctioned a move for Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane to Lille and now Russell Martin is left with reduced options in the attacking department ahead of the big Scottish Premiership game against Celtic.