Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sheffield United ‘are advancing’ in discussions to take Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos to Bramall Lane.

Ruben Selles’ side have been active in the market but their major focus was signing players to strengthen their backline.

And in the attempt to do so, they have brought in former Everton star Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta, ex-Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga from Millwall and Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler Bindon.

Sheffield United also want more options in midfield and they are in a race against time to make signings, as the transfer window is set to close on Monday.

It emerged on Friday morning that Sheffield United are attempting to bring in Chelsea’s 20-year-old England Under-20 international Matos.

Matos spent the second half of the last season on loan with Oxford United under Gary Rowett and featured 20 times in the Championship, while helping the U’s avoid relegation.

Now, Sheffield United ‘are advancing’ in talks to sign him, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Club Years Chelsea 2023- Huddersfield Town (loan) 2024 Oxford United (loan) 2025 Alex Matos’ career history

Sheffield United and Chelsea are in negotiations and the Blades will want to push through the agreement to land Matos quickly.

Matos has experience playing in the Championship for Huddersfield Town as well and he will be hoping to hit the ground running if a deal goes through.

Sheffield United also signed experienced former West Ham United striker Danny Ings on a free transfer recently, offering him a one-year deal at Bramall Lane.

There could also be departures from the Blades squad before the window shuts.

It has been suggested that youngster Ryan One is on Sturm Graz’s shortlist of targets as the Austrian side are looking at exploring conditions to take him on loan.