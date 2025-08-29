Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sunderland are set to miss out on Lyon star Georges Mikautadze as he is set to undergo a medical with Spanish La Liga side Villarreal.

The Black Cats have brought in a host of targets through the door, but they still have unfinished business left in the transfer window.

Signing a defender is high on their list and they are still keen on Jhon Lucumi, who Bologna will only let go if they find a replacement before the window closes.

Sunderland have also made an offer to West Ham United for Nayef Aguerd, but they are facing competition from Marseille for his signature, as the French outfit have accelerated their efforts to land him.

Regis Le Bris also wants to add to his forward department, as goalscoring will be crucial when it comes to surviving in the Premier League.

Sunderland have signed Marc Guiu on loan from Chelsea but they want to bring in someone with experience and have been linked with Lyon’s Mikautadze.

Lyon’s financial situation has indicated that the 24-year-old is likely to move before the window closes.

Club Metz Seraing Ajax Lyon Clubs that Georges Mikautadze has played for

However, Sunderland are not the only side keen, as Spanish outfit Villarreal, who saw last season’s main man Thierno Barry move to Everton, are keen to sign him.

Now, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, Villarreal have agreed a deal with Lyon to sign Mikautadze.

The centre forward is set to fly to Spain in the coming hours to undergo medical with the La Liga outfit before he completes his move.

It is unclear who Sunderland might be looking to sign before the window closes, but they are expected to shop for a centre-back.

West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd has emerged as an option for the Black Cats.