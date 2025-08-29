Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Brom are set sign Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist and he will undergo a medical today, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Baggies have had a quiet transfer window so far, but as the transfer window has entered its final stretch, Ryan Mason is pushing for some last-minute additions.

Strengthening defence has been high on Mason’s priority list this summer and he brought in experienced Nat Phillips from Liverpool and Krystian Bielik from Birmingham City early in the window.

They recently agreed a deal with Premier League outfit Bournemouth to sign Chris Mepham, who featured last season for Sunderland.

The West Brom boss is now looking to add to their right-back department and they are genuinely interested in signing Chelsea academy product Gilchrist.

Gilchrist is no stranger to the challenges in the Championship as he spent last season on loan with Sheffield United where he made 30 appearances.

Championship outfit Derby County have also shown interest and the Rams held talks with Chelsea to land the talented right-back.

Chelsea initially set a £5m asking price for Gilchrist but earlier this month it was suggested that they have decided to drop the price tag, as a deal could be done for a fee north of £1.5m.

Now it has been claimed that West Brom have managed to agree a deal to sign Gilchrist on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

Mason’s side are set to pay a fee of £2m plus with add-ons and he is expected to undergo a medical today before he completes his move.

West Brom are also set to lose their wide player Tom Fellows to their Championship rivals Southampton as they have agreed a hefty fee for his departure.

The Baggies have made only one forward addition this summer in the form of Aune Heggebo, signed from SK Brann and former Norwegian star Jesper Mathisen thinks he can be a hit for West Brom due to his skillset.