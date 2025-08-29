Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Genk and Wolves have an agreement in place for Nigeria hitman Tolu Arokodare and his medical has been booked for Saturday, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Midlands club have overseen significant churn so far with key men departing Molineux and being replaced.

Jackson Tchatchoua, David Moller Wolfe, Jhon Arias and Fer Lopez have been added to the mix for Vitor Pereira, who has also wanted a new striker.

Centre-back Ladislav Krejci is the newest addition, but they are going to sign a new forward as things stand.

Genk’s strong striker Tolu has emerged as the top target for them and he came on Wolves’ radar when Newcastle United pushed hard to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Newcastle have moved on from Larsen, and it looks like the Norwegian is staying at Molineux, but they are adding a new striker nonetheless.

The Belgian giants and the Midlands club have agreed on a €27m fee for the 24-year-old Nigerian goal-getter.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

Following the departure of Fabio Silva to Borussia Dortmund, Tolu is going to add quality depth and competition for Larsen.

The Premier League side will put the striker through his medical on Saturday to pass the final hurdle before he joins them.

Tolu started his senior career in Latvia and even played ten games in the Bundesliga for 1.FC Koln, before Genk snapped him up two years ago.

He has scored 41 goals in 113 games for Genk and Pereira will hope that the new striker will be able to hit the ground running at Molineux.