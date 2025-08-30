Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘closing’ in on a deal with West Ham United for their attacking midfielder, Lucas Paqueta, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

A frantic last days are expected at the London Stadium, as multiple incomings and outgoings could be on the cards before Monday evening.

Following the departure of Mohammed Kudus, the Hammers have signed Mateus Fernandes and Soungoutou Magassa to bolster midfield options.

Everton’s offer for experienced Tomas Soucek has also been rebuffed, but they are facing further raids in their engine room.

Unai Emery wants to bring in a quality attacking midfielder in the final days of the window, with Aston Villa targeting a return for Marco Asensio and holding discussions with Paris Saint-Germain for the Spaniard.

However, they do not want to put all their eggs in one basket, as West Ham’s Paqueta is the player they are actively chasing.

They had an offer rejected by the Irons for the Brazilian, but now they are edging closer to an agreement for the Brazil attacking midfielder.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Aston Villa are offering a loan with an obligation to buy, and it has been suggested that a £47m package is being discussed between the clubs, which includes a loan fee.

The 28-year-old has given his green signal to make a move to Villa Park and may well now not be involved against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

And now with the deal edging closer to a conclusion, the Hammers will need to be in the market to bring in a new attacking midfielder.

Arsenal’s out-of-favour Portuguese star Fabio Viera is a player who is on their radar, and if and when Paqueta completes his move to Viila, it remains to be seen who the Hammers go for to replace him with.

Graham Potter also wants a forward and cash from Paqueta going could help that chase too.