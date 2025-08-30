Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Birmingham City could be in line for a cash boost as Derby County want to sign Dion Sanderson on a permanent deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Derby boss John Eustace signed Sanderson on loan from Blues earlier this summer, snapping up a player he knows well.

Eustace also took the defender to Blackburn Rovers when he was in charge at Ewood Park and is a firm admire of what he brings to the table.

Sanderson started on Saturday as Derby played out a 2-2 draw away to Ipswich Town and he completed the full 90 minutes, being booked in the process.

Being on loan at Pride Park, rather than on the books permanently, means that Sanderson takes up a valuable loan spot.

Derby now want to sign Sanderson on a permanent basis to free up that loan spot for use before the transfer window closes.

As such, Birmingham could be in line to pocket a substantial £500,000 from the defender’s sale.

Club Cardiff City Sunderland Birmingham City QPR Blackburn Rovers Derby County Teams Dion Sanderson has been on loan at

Blues went down to defeat in the Championship on Friday night as they suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Leicester City.

It leaves Chris Davies’ men having won just two of their opening four Championship matches this season.

Worries though have been eased, with one former EFL star explaining that in his view, Blues have the best midfield pairing in the league.

Derby have fared worse and are still looking for their first win of the campaign, having drawn two and lost two of their four matches.

Who Eustace might be eyeing on loan remains to be seen, but the Rams boss wants to make additions before the window shuts.

Next up for Derby is a tough looking visit to West Brom after the international break.