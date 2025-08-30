Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic are the club ‘pushing the hardest’ to land Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg at the moment, but ‘anything can happen’ in the coming hours.

The transfer window has entered its final stretch and Celtic’s hunt to bring in a centre forward is heating up.

Adam Idah is in line to make a move to Swansea City, south of the border, but Brendan Rodgers will not sanction the switch until he has a replacement.

It is Anderlecht hitman Dolberg who is Celtic’s top attacking target, but the offer they have put to the club and player is so far not good enough.

Celtic also face competition from the Bundesliga for Dolberg, with Borussia Monchengladbach keen to sign the Dane.

Both clubs are making ‘concrete moves’ to try to sign him before the transfer window closes.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, it is Celtic who are ‘pushing the hardest’ to sign Dolberg at the moment.

Club Silkeborg Ajax Nice Sevilla Hoffenheim Anderlecht Clubs Kasper Dolberg has played for

However, ‘anything can happen’ in the coming hours regarding the future of the Anderlecht hitman and it is by no means guaranteed that he will end up at Celtic.

Dolberg has been well travelled in his career so far and has played his football in Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Germany and Belgium.

Celtic are also trying to land Hammarby attacker Sebastian Tounekti, but have so far been unable to agree a fee to bring him to Parkhead.

They recently went back to the Swedish club with a new proposal for Tounekti which they will hope to see do the trick.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window though and Celtic have until 11pm on Monday evening to get their business completed.