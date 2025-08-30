Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Turkish club Trabzonspor have submitted an official bid to Championship side Norwich City for their out-of-favour Tunisian midfielder Anis Ben Slimane.

The 24-year-old joined the Canaries from fellow Championship club Sheffield United, initially on loan last summer, a move that was made permanent before the spell ended.

Slimane finished last season with four goal contributions in 33 league matches but was unable to help Norwich get to the playoffs as Johannes Hoff Throup was sacked.

Under new manager Liam Manning, though, Slimane has lost his place in the team and has only managed nine minutes of first-team football in the EFL Cup.

His agents are working on a possible move for their client and Norwich are likely to sanction a deal that makes sense.

According to Africafoot, a potential solution has now arrived from the Turkish shores, where Trabzonspor are keen on signing him.

Trabzonspor have already shopped once in England, taking Paul Onuachu off Southampton‘s hands this summer.

Club AB Brondby Sheffield United Norwich City Clubs Anis Ben Slimane has played for

Now, they have submitted an official bid for Norwich’s Tunisian midfielder as they look to snap him up.

There is no agreement in place yet, but Trabzonspor will hope they can iron out an agreement with Norwich.

While the Canaries will not be against a possible deal, their aim will be to get the most out of the transfer, given that they still have the player tied down with a contract until 2028.

Slimane is taking his time to consider the move before giving a final go-ahead, as he wants to ensure regular game time at his new club.

The Turkish side are also in no immediate rush, as the transfer window in Turkey does not close on Monday.