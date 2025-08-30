Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Coventry City striker Norman Bassette will attend Reims’ league match against Le Mans today, after which he will undergo a medical before joining Les Rouges et Blancs.

Forwards Fabio Tavares and Jamie Paterson have already left, but the Sky Blues have not brought in new attacking options.

Now, though, they are on their way to sanction one more attacking departure before the transfer window shuts.

Belgian striker Bassette has been attracting transfer interest in the window, with Dutch side Utrecht showing concrete interest in him.

The move, however, did not materialise due to the Championship club’s high asking price for the 20-year-old striker.

Bassette joined Coventry from French lower league side Caen and now he is on his way back to France.

Reims, who were in the French top flight last season, have been keen on him, and now they are set to get their hands on him.

According to French journalist Samir Djabali, the 20-year-old Coventry hitman is now all set to join Les Rouges et Blancs.

Reims are currently playing Le Mans in a Ligue 2 game, where the Belgium Under-21 is in attendance.

And it has been suggested that when the game ends, Bassette will undergo medical examinations before finalising his move to the French club.

It remains to be seen if Coventry will buy a forward option before 1st September, as Frank Lampard’s side are expected to fight for promotion this summer.