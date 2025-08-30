Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Botafogo left-back Cuiabano is travelling to England today before he joins Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Evangelos Marinakis’ side have led the way in recruiting talent from the Brazilian league, a practice that was previously not common among European clubs.

This summer, though, they have especially focused on one Brazilian side in the shape of Botafogo as Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus arrived at the City Ground from the Fogao.

They have been on the hunt for a goalkeeper to compete with Matz Sels and they are set to sign Botafogo’s John Victor.

West Ham United were close to signing the 29-year-old, but they ended up going for Mads Hermansen from Leicester City instead.

Victor is not the last Botafogo player to come to Forest, because Fogao left-back Cuiabano is also set to become a new player for Nuno’s side, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande.

It was suggested in late May that the former Brazil Under-20 is a player Nottingham Forest intend to sign, and now they are on their way to doing it.

Player Morato Murillo Douglas Luiz Igor Jesus Jair Cunha Data 2 Brazilians at Nottingham Forest

The 22-year-old will be on his way to England today, before he pens a five-year deal at the City Ground.

Nuno has been playing either Ola Aina or Neco Williams as a left-back so far and now he will have a natural left-footed left-back.

Young Italian right-back Nicolo Savona has also been added to solidify the other full-back position, before the Tricky Trees play in the Europa League this season.

It is not clear what levels of money Nottingham Forest are paying for the Brazilian left-back, who is set to leave Botafogo after playing 60 games for them.