Everton will need to make a ‘substantial’ offer to have a chance to snap Tomas Soucek up from West Ham United, as there is a ’90 per cent chance’ that he will stay put, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Toffees are looking to make some additions before the window closes as they try to bolster David Moyes’ squad.

They have added midfielder Kiernan Dewbury-Hall from Chelsea, but they are eyeing a defensive midfielder to come in as another option.

West Ham’s Soucek, a player Moyes knows well, has been the subject of interest and the London club have rejected an Everton bid for the 30-year-old Czech Republic star.

Everton also looked to bring in Carlos Soler in recent days; the Spaniard was on loan at the London Stadium last season.

Everton remain interested in the seasoned West Ham midfielder and may submit an offer for him before the window shuts down.

However, the Hammers are not willing to let go of Soucek, and a source close to the midfielder revealed that there is a 90 per cent chance that Soucek will remain a West Ham player after 1st September.

Competition Appearances Premier League 196 Chance Liga 121 Europa League 37 Tomas Soucek’s top competitions played in

If Everton want to acquire the services of the 30-year-old, they must make an impressive offer to persuade the London club to do business.

West Ham have signed Mateus Fernandes from Southampton and Soungoutou Magassa has arrived from Monaco to bolster midfield options for Graham Potter.

Soucek, though, has close to 250 appearances for the Hammers and the club are not willing to lose a player of his experience and leadership qualities.

Lucas Paqueta could also be set to leave West Ham as Aston Villa are now close to agreeing a deal to sign him.