Former Fenerbahce attacker Ridvan Dilmen has revealed that he has heard that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is on Everton‘s radar, will join Fenerbahce.

Spurs have made a solid start to their new season under new boss Thomas Frank, as they have won two of their opening games, including a 2-0 victory against Manchester City.

They have just landed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig to hand them another boost and there is expected to be more activity in north London before the window closes.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy will be keen on offloading fringe players before Monday and Mali midfielder Bissouma is one of the names on that list.

He is out of favour under Frank and is being monitored by Everton as a possible option, with David Moyes looking for another midfielder.

The 28-year-old has had interest from Turkish Super Lig sides, where Galatasaray have been working on a swoop, but have been unsure about Bissouma’s physical shape.

Now, former attacker Dilmen has revealed that he has heard Bissouma is Fenerbahce bound.

Club Years Sumerspor 1977-1979 Mugalaspor 1979-1980 Boluspor 1980-1983 Sariyer 1983-1987 Fenerbahce 1987-1994 Ridvan Dilmen’s playing career

Fenerbahce have just sacked Jose Mourinho, but that is not scuppering their attempts to add to the squad.

“I heard that Fenerbahce were about to sign Yves Bissouma”, the 63-year-old told Turkish daily Haberturk (via Ajansspor).

“Fenerbahce needed a transfer in that area.

“This is an important transfer for Fenerbahce.”

Everton recently saw West Ham knock back a proposal for Tomas Soucek and the Toffees could consider turning to Bissouma.

It had been suggested that Bissouma wanted to stay in the UK as he is on course to obtaining British citizenship.

Heading to Fenerbahce would fly in the face of that, but the Turkish giants do have Europa League football to offer.