Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Portsmouth attacker Josh Murphy, who Leicester City are chasing, is now also on West Brom’s radar, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 30-year-old winger joined Pompey last summer on a free transfer after his contract expired at Oxford United.

Murphy instantly put on a show at Fratton Park, being hailed as one of the best in the Championship by a former striker, while another former player picked him out as the best player on the pitch when Portsmouth faced Leeds United.

Portsmouth survived in the Championship, where Murphy played a key part for them, as he scored seven league goals and provided an impressive 14 assists.

With two years still left on his deal, he is attracting interest from the Championship big boys, as promotion hopefuls Leicester want him.

Portsmouth have recently rejected an offer from Leicester for Murphy, but the 30-year-old ‘would be keen’ on making a move to the King Power before the window shuts down.

However, Murphy could well be the subject of a transfer tug of war as West Brom are also big admirers of the attacker.

Level Number of seasons Premier League Two Championship Seven League One Two Levels Josh Murphy has played at

Grady Diangana left West Brom on a free transfer and highly rated Tom Fellows departed for Southampton recently.

Fellows had an incredible last season in terms of assists and Ryan Mason could feel that Murphy can come in to help cover that departure.

Pompey, though, are clear that they do not want to sell the 30-year-old winger, who Leicester may come back with an offer for, before the window closes as they view him as a key man.

If West Brom and Leicester engage in a bidding war though, Portsmouth could find themselves having to make a difficult late decision on Murphy.