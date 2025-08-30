Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leicester City are in ‘advanced negotiations’ to bring in Feyenoord attacker Julian Carranza and the talks regarding the deal are ‘in the final stage’.

The Foxes are bidding to be active in the market before the transfer window closes as they look to strengthen Marti Cifuentes’ hand.

They could also potentially suffer departures, with midfielder Bilal El Khannouss keen to move on soon amid interest from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Saudi Arabia.

Now Leicester are looking towards the Netherlands for a reinforcement and Argentine attacker Carranza is the man they want to come in.

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Leicester are in ‘advanced negotiations’ to bring Carranza to the King Power Stadium.

Discussions with Dutch side Feyenoord are now ‘in the final stage’ as the two clubs bid to iron out an agreement before the window shuts.

Feyenoord only landed the Argentine attacker in the summer 2024 transfer window and locked him down to a four-year contract at De Kuip.

Club Years Banfield 2017-2019 Inter Miami 2019-2022 Banfield (loan) 2019 Philadelphia Union (loan) 2022 Philadelphia Union 2022-2024 Feyenoord 2024- Julian Carranza’s career history

He finished last term having made a total of 30 appearances for the club across all competitions and Feyenoord are now ready to let him join Leicester if the deal is right.

Carranza should have little trouble with the language in England as he had a lengthy spell in the MLS earlier in his career.

The 25-year-old played for both Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union in the MLS.

What the terms of the deal that Leicester might strike for Carranza will be remains to be seen.

The Foxes have had a good start to the new campaign under Cifuentes, winning three of their opening four Championship matches to sit in fourth spot in the table.