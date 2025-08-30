Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘adamant’ that Lucas Paqueta ‘will not go’ to Aston Villa before the transfer window closes despite claims Villa are set to sign him.

The future of the Brazilian midfielder has become a hot topic in the closing days of the summer transfer window as Aston Villa swoop for him.

It has been suggested that Villa are close to an agreement with the Hammers for Paqueta which would be for a total package of £47m.

That would include a loan fee and then an obligation to buy, allowing Aston Villa to navigate financial fair play concerns.

However, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg, West Ham have no intention of signing off on a late exit for Paqueta.

The Hammers are ‘adamant’ that Paqueta ‘will not go’ before the window slams shut until January.

Paqueta though wants to make the move and Aston Villa are pushing to make it happen.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

How far Paqueta is prepared to push his desire to move to Villa Park remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on whether he is in Graham Potter’s matchday squad for the Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Flamengo explored taking Paqueta back to Brazil earlier this summer, but concluded it was not financially viable.

Newcastle United were also linked with wanting to sign Paqueta, but that talk was played down.

Losing Paqueta so close to the end of the transfer window would be a less than ideal situation for the Hammers, but they are interested in further attacking additions of their own.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira is someone West Ham are interested in signing, but they face competition from the Bundesliga.

Vieira was on loan at FC Porto in Portugal last season.