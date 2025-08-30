Michael Regan/Getty Images

Genk hitman Tolu Arokodare, who has now agreed personal terms with Wolves and is set for a medical, ‘is seen as the replacement’ for Newcastle United target Jorgen Strand Larsen, Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted.

Wolves club are working to bring more attacking threat to their side following their dismal start to the season.

Vitor Pereira’s side have lost all three of their opening Premier League games, including Saturday’s 3-2 loss against Everton at Molineux.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has been the subject of offers from Newcastle and the Magpies have refused to go away in their desire to sign him.

It has been suggested that Wolves want to keep Strand Larsen and do not view Tolu as a replacement for the Norwegian.

That is not the case though, former Norway striker Fjortoft insists, as he has been told that Tolu is the man to replace Larsen, who continues to want to sign for Newcastle before the window closes.

“My contacts with knowledge of Belgian football say that Genk striker Tolu Arokodare is now set to join Wolves, seen as the replacement for Strand Larsen”, Fjortoft wrote on X.

Result Competition Wolves 0-4 Manchester City Premier League Bournemouth 1-0 Wolves Premier League Wolves 2-3 Everton Premier League Wolves’ Premier League results so far

“Strand Larsen has again made it clear that he wants to play for Newcastle United.”

The Nigeria forward has 41 goals and 12 assists in his 113 appearances for the Blauw-wit and he is now set for his new journey in England at Wolves.

Wolves fans, though, will need to wait to see their soon-to-be striker in action, as Wolves play Newcastle on 13th September after the upcoming international break.

What they will not have to wait as long for is to see if Tolu is able to partner Larsen in attack, or whether the Norwegian joins Newcastle before the window closes.

The Magpies have just snapped up Germany Under-21s striker Nick Woltemade, but want another addition amid Liverpool chasing Alexander Isak.