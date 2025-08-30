Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Portsmouth star Josh Murphy ‘would be keen’ to join Leicester City if Pompey change their stance on selling him, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Leicester are moving to strengthen the ranks before the window closes and are advanced in a move to bring in Feyenoord attacker Julian Carranza.

They are also keen on Portsmouth’s Murphy and have had a bid for him rejected by the Fratton Park side.

Pompey are firm in their stance that Murphy is not for sale and he clocked the full 90 minutes against Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday.

However, if Portsmouth do change their stance before Monday’s deadline then Murphy would be keen to make the move to the King Power Stadium.

There is little sign that Portsmouth will sign off on an exit for someone so key though, especially as there would be limited time to bring in a replacement.

Pompey on snapped Murphy up last summer, bringing him in to Fratton Park on a three-year deal.

Club Cardiff City Norwich City Wigan Athletic MK Dons Preston North End Oxford United Portsmouth Clubs Josh Murphy has played for

He had a big impact in helping Portsmouth to survive in the Championship last term and losing him would be a massive blow.

Former Championship star Sam Parkin dubbed him ‘stellar’ last season due to the influence he was having at Portsmouth.

Murphy though has not played at Premier League level since the 2018/19 campaign and could feel Leicester to be a better bet than Portsmouth to get up to the Promised Land.

Leicester are due to play host to Portsmouth in the Championship in the middle of October and it remains to be seen which side Murphy will be playing for.

Pompey’s 1-0 win over Preston on Saturday was their second win in four Championship games so far this term and they next face Southampton after the international break.