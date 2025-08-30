Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Rangers have also agreed to a ‘significant’ sell-on clause being included in their agreement with Everton for striker Youssef Chermiti.

Despite having signed Bojan Miovski, Russell Martin wants another striker in through the door quickly and Chermiti is the man he has settled on.

Cyriel Dessers continues to be wanted by AEK Athens and Martin is sold on Everton’s young striker Chermiti being the right addition.

Rangers are close on a deal to sign Chermiti from Everton for a package which could end up being worth £10m to the Toffees.

There will be a further clause in the agreement though which means Everton could even net more from Chermiti’s departure.

According to journalist Patrick Boyland, Rangers have agreed to Everton having a ‘significant’ sell-on clause.

What level that clause might be set at or whether it would just apply to any profit Rangers made in future or a general fee in future, remains to be seen.

New signing Max Aarons Nasser Djiga Jayden Meghoma Lyall Cameron Joe Rothwell Thelo Aasgaard Oliver Antman Djeidi Gassama Russell Martin signings who played against Club Brugge

Rangers did initially start by discussing a loan deal to sign Chermiti, but the talks then changed to talking about a permanent arrangement.

Still just 21 years old and a player that Everton paid around £11m for, Rangers will hope there is substantial growth potential in Chermiti and that he can deliver for their player trading model.

A sell-on clause agreement did not work for Chermiti’s former club Sporting Lisbon, as the 12.5 per cent sell-on they agreed with Everton only applied to the profit the Toffees might make.

Everton will not be making a profit on selling the Portugal Under-21 international to Rangers.

He will walk into a situation at Ibrox where there is already substantial pressure on the head of former MK Dons boss Martin.