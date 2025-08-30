Rangers have been ‘contacted’ by Greek giants AEK Athens about their striker Cyriel Dessers.

The Scottish giants are facing a busy end of the summer transfer window in terms of outgoings and incomings as Russell Martin continues to make the squad his own.

Ligue 1 club Lille snapped up Hamza Igamane for a significant money, but the Gers have already added Bojan Miovski to replace him.

Everton’s Youssef Chermiti could well also be added to the attacking options at Ibrox, but there could be a further departure from the forward department as Dessers is wanted.

Experienced striker Dessers has been a target for AEK Athens throughout the current transfer window.

Back in June, it was suggested that the Greek club and the Gers were not close on their valuations for the 30-year-old frontman.

Now, with the clock ticking down on the transfer window, AEK Athens have ‘contacted’ Rangers once again to explore signing Dessers, according to Greek daily Sportime.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

The Nigerian joined Rangers two years ago from Italian side Cremonese, and with two years left on his deal, it remains to be seen if Martin is willing to let him go.

So far, this season, Dessers has scored only one goal in all competitions in six games, but he was an important presence for the Gers.

The 30-year-old scored 29 goals in the previous campaign in 55 games and Martin could look to keep his experience at the club during tough times.

However, with Miovski in through the door, it is unclear whether Dessers will be a first choice selection.

And if Chermiti is added too, that further complicates the picture for the Nigerian.

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel rates Dessers highly and urged the club at the end of last season to do everything to keep him at Ibrox.