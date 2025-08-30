Michael Steele/Getty Images

Rangers are ‘progressing in talks’ to land striker Youssef Chermiti from Everton on a deal which could net the Toffees up to £10m, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

The Gers have just wrapped up the arrival of Bojan Miovski on a permanent deal from Spanish side Girona and the former Aberdeen man is expected to hit the ground running.

Hamza Igamane has joined Lille and scored twice on his debut for the French side on Saturday as they crushed Lorient in Ligue 1, 7-1.

More change could be on the cards as Cyriel Dessers is again being chased by Greek side AEK Athens.

Rangers have been holding talks with Everton to try to sign fringe Toffees star Chermiti and it was thought it could be a loan.

They have made progress for the former Sporting Lisbon man and it has emerged a big money deal is on the agenda.

Rangers are looking to land Chermiti on a deal which could see them pay £10m to Everton for his services.

The Gers are doubling down on backing former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as he looks to reshape the team to his liking.

Martin has already made a host of signings so far this summer, including the struggling Max Aarons and the underperforming Joe Rothwell.

Given Rangers’ poor displays and results under Martin so far, the boss has come under pressure from some Gers fans.

New owners the 49ers though look to be persisting with his plan to rebuild the squad and signing Chermiti for a possible £10m would be a huge vote of confidence in the manager.

Rangers are due to face rivals Celtic on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.