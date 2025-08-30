Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday have knocked back an offer from Blackburn Rovers for Bailey Cadamarteri, which would have seen him loaned back to the Owls, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Valerien Ismael wants to strengthen his forward department before the end of the transfer window and the Blackburn Rovers hierarchy are working to meet his demands.

Sheffield Wednesday also want to make additions if they can, but have to navigate meeting the EFL’s transfer embargo rules.

Blackburn presented the Owls with the chance to bring in cash and also keep hold of Cadamarteri for this season and only lose him next summer.

Rovers went in with an offer which came in at over the £1m mark to the Owls and they were willing to allow the centre forward to spend the rest of the season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday before joining them.

The Owls though were not convinced by the proposal and as things stand, the deal to take him to Ewood Park is not going ahead.

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled with cash issues all through the summer, which have even seen players and staff paid late.

Offloading Cadamarteri would have brought in crucial cash to the club.

Cadamarteri spent last season on loan at Lincoln City and made an impression at the Imps.

Lincoln boss Michael Skubala pointed out how much the attacker was learning during his loan spell at Sincil Bank.

And he also believes that Cadamarteri’s tactical understanding got better while he was at the club.

Cadamarteri has so far been involved in all three of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship games this season and the Owls likely feel with a good season under his belt he will be worth far more than £1m next summer.

The attacker has so far scored six senior level goals for Sheffield Wednesday.