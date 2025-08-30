Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Aston Villa target Lucas Paqueta might not travel with West Ham United for their Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday amid speculation over his future.

Villa have had a quiet transfer window so far, but Unai Emery wants to bring in some new faces before the window closes.

Monchi is working on deals to help Emery to bring in his desired players and strengthening the attacking department remains Aston Villa’s priority.

It has been suggested that the Birmingham outfit are closing on taking Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Asensio, who impressed during his loan spell with Villa during the second half of the season, back to the Premier League.

They also have their eyes on West Ham attacking midfielder Paqueta, with talks having been opened to try to land him.

And, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, amid Aston Villa being in talks for him, Paqueta might not travel with West Ham for the game against Nottingham Forest.

West Ham have so far been firm about Paqueta this summer with suggestions they will not even entertain talks for an offer of under £50m.

Club Years Flamengo 2016-2019 AC Milan 2019-2020 Lyon 2020-2022 West Ham United 2022- Lucas Paqueta’s career history

Nottingham Forest are due to play host to West Ham at the City Ground on Sunday and all eyes will be on whether Paqueta is involved or not.

West Ham have just added two midfielders to the squad in the shape of Mateus Fernandes and Soungoutou Magassa.

Graham Potter is keen on signing another forward as well though and selling Paqueta would likely give him more spending power.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window however and it is far from clear whether West Ham have given themselves enough time to do deals, with equal question marks over how many signings Aston Villa can now realistically make.