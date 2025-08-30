Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘have entered the race’ for Arsenal attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira, but are facing competition for his signature from Germany.

The Hammers are at risk of losing attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta as Aston Villa, with Unai Emery’s men now close on a deal.

It would see West Ham pocket a £47m deal, although Paqueta would initially head to Villa Park on a loan deal.

West Ham have brought in two midfield reinforcements in the shape of Mateus Fernandes from Championship outfit Southampton and Soungoutou Magassa from French club Monaco.

They are still in the market for further additions and that could be accelerated if Paqueta leaves soon.

They have their eyes set on Arsenal’s Vieira and, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, West Ham have now joined the race for his signature.

Vieira went out on loan to FC Porto last season and featured regularly for them while making ten goal contributions in all competitions.

Club Years FC Porto 2019-2022 Arsenal 2022- FC Porto (loan) 2024-2025 Fabio Vieira’s career history

He has suitors in Germany, with Stuttgart among his admirers and an unnamed Champions League club from the Bundesliga showing interest in him.

Vieira has not featured for the Gunners this season and with his contract set to expire in 2027, Arsenal might be willing to offload him.

However, now with just days remaining in the window, the Hammers have a task on their hands to reach an agreement with Arsenal to take Vieira to the London Stadium.

The Gunners brought in the 25-year-old midfielder from Porto in the summer of 2022 and he has failed to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s first team.