Goalkeeper Marco Bizot is ‘very well liked internally’ at Aston Villa, amid Emi Martinez’s future at the club being unclear heading into deadline day.

With less than 24 hours remaining in the window, Aston Villa now face the prospect of seeing first-choice custodian, Martinez, leave Villa Park, with Manchester United showing interest in him.

The Red Devils are facing a goalkeeper issue with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir having failed to convince in the ongoing season.

Manchester United have been long-time admirers of Martinez and it has long been thought that the goalkeeper could be on the way out of Aston Villa this summer.

After the departure of Robin Olsen following the expiry of his contract, Aston Villa made signing a goalkeeper to strengthen that position their priority.

Brest’s 34-year-old Bizot was on their radar and they fought off interest from newly promoted Leeds United to land him.

It has been suggested that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and the club’s scouting department watched a lot of his games before coming to their decision to sign him.

Club Ajax Cambuur Groningen Genk AZ Alkmaar Brest Aston Villa Clubs Marco Bizot has played for

Martinez could well go to Manchester United, with personal terms not an issue, but the lack of a club to club agreement the main block at the moment.

And if Martinez does go, then that is unlikely to be a problem as, according to journalist Jacob Tanswell, Bizot is ‘very well liked internally’.

The goalkeeper has already made a hugely positive impression on those at Aston Villa during his short time at the club.

Bizot has represented the Netherlands national team once in his career and in the event of Martinez’s departure, Emery might depend on him week in and week out to be the last line of Aston Villa’s defence.

Before signing Bizot, Aston Villa identified Lucas Chevalier as ‘the designated replacement’ for Martinez, but the Frenchman has now moved to Paris Saint-Germain and has started all three league games for them so far.