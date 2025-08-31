Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Aston Villa are to miss out on Marco Asensio as Fenerbahce now have a deal in place to sign the Spaniard, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Unai Emery’s side have made a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, as they have lost two of their first three games.

Villa have not scored any goals in three games and have been looking to add some creativity to feed to their forwards.

Even though they have the quality of Morgan Rogers, Paris Saint-Germain’s Asensio, who was on loan at Villa Park in the second half of the last campaign, is someone they have been hoping to bring back.

The Spaniard has been on Monchi’s mind throughout the summer, but due to PSR concerns, Aston Villa’s transfer activity has been very limited so far.

It was suggested recently that Aston Villa are close to finally getting their hands on the 29-year-old creative attacker.

That is not going to happen though as Fenerbahce now have an agreement in place to sign Asensio and he will complete a permanent move to the Istanbul giants.

Manager Time at Club Unai Emery November 2022 – ongoing Steven Gerrard November 2021 – October 2022 Dean Smith October 2018 – November 2021 Steve Bruce October 2016 – October 2018 Roberto Di Matteo June 2016 – October 2016 Last five permanent Aston Villa managers

Asensio is heading to Turkey to complete the move as he has been given permission by PSG to take care of the details.

Fenerbahce have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, but are actively pursuing key signings before the transfer window closes.

Aston Villa have been keen on West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta, but the Hammers insisted that they are keeping him, and the Brazilian scored earlier today in the Irons’ 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Currently, Aston Villa are set to sign Victor Lindelof and Monchi and his team are expected to be busier on deadline day.

A return to Villa Park for Asensio though is now off the table.