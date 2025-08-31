Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa are set to pay £1m to Aberdeen to secure the signature of teenager Fletcher Boyd, according to journalist Scott Burns.

The Birmingham outfit are looking to get deals done before the window closes and they are keen on landing Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United.

Aston Villa have offered to take the Brazilian on loan with an obligation to make his move permanent and they are working to get the move done.

The Hammers, however, are adamant that Paqueta is not leaving them this summer and it remains to be seen what happens in the next hours of the window.

Villa, however, are also working on other fronts to bring in young players who will be able to impact the first team in the future.

Aberdeen’s 17-year-old attacking midfielder Boyd is someone who has caught the attention of Unai Emery’s side.

Boyd, who is a product of the Aberdeen academy system, is highly rated by the Pittodrie outfit, and he has impressed Aston Villa with his performances in Scottish football.

Scot Position Aidan Borland Midfield John McGinn Midfield Rory Wilson Striker Scots at Aston Villa

Aston Villa are set to snap him up and Aberdeen will receive a fee of £1m plus add-ons for the teenager.

Villa have agreed personal terms with the 17-year-old, which will see him pocket a significant wage increase and he travelled to Birmingham on Saturday.

The Dons talent began his medical on Saturday and he is expected to sign a contract with Aston Villa if all goes well.

Boyd has featured 12 times for Aberdeen’s senior side so far and this season he has appeared three times in all competitions, with all of his outings coming as a substitute.

Aston Villa are no strangers to the Scottish market, as they have snapped up talents like Rory Wilson, Aidan Borland and Kerr Smith in the past.

Now Boyd will be looking to hit the ground running for Villa when the move goes through and is more likely to play for the Under-21s as he settles in.