Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Russell Martin has picked his Rangers lineup vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox this afternoon.

The former MK Dons and Southampton boss is already under pressure at Rangers given the club’s disastrous start to the season, which was underlined up a massive 6-0 drubbing at Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek.

Rangers have now won just one of their last six games, with that victory coming against Alloa Athletic in a 4-2 Scottish League Cup success.

Martin is continuing to reshape the Rangers squad over the transfer window and the Gers are closing in on a deal worth £10m to sign Youssef Chermiti from Everton.

He has shipped out striker Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers could follow him through the Ibrox exit door.

Martin also sold left-backs Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz, betting big on Max Aarons, who has struggled, and inexperienced youngster Jayden Meghoma, on loan from Brentford, in the position.

The Rangers boss would welcome a win over rivals Celtic today to take some pressure off his shoulders and the Bhoys arrive at Ibrox far from their best.

Celtic could not make the Champions League league phase and there has been unhappiness amongst fans at a lack of transfer activity, handing Rangers the perfect chance to capitalise on that doom and gloom.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers today, while Martin picks a back four of James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, John Souttar and Jayden Meghoma.

Midfield sees the Rangers boss go with Connor Barron and Mohammed Diomande, while Thelo Aasgaard also plays. Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama support Bojan Miovski up top.

If Martin needs to change his Rangers lineup vs Celtic at any point then he has options off the bench and they include Danilo and Oliver Antman.

Rangers Lineup vs Celtic

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Meghoma, Barron, Diomande, Aasgaard, Moore, Gassama, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Aarons, Rothwell, Dessers, Bajrami, Antman, Fernandez, Curtis, Danilo