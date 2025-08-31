Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic star Hyun-jun Yang could travel south of the border to undergo a medical with Birmingham City tonight if the Bhoys sanction a move, according to Sky Sports News.

The Birmingham hierarchy are working hard to get in a winger for boss Chris Davies before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

They have strengthened their left side of the pitch with the addition of Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas and the signing of Demarai Gray from Al-Ettifaq, but they have not added to the right side of the pitch.

Birmingham have their eyes set on Celtic star Yang and it was suggested that he was drawing attention from English sides from early in the window.

Championship side Norwich City approached Celtic and had talks regarding a deal for the 23-year-old right-winger, but the Canaries decided to pursue alternatives.

Blues, however, are keen on taking Yang to the Championship this summer and they are in talks with the Scottish giants to seal the deal.

Negotiations between Birmingham and Celtic have led the initial transfer fee to rise to around £3m, but both clubs are working to decide on the add-ons.

Player Kyogo Furuhashi Scott Wright Lyndon Dykes Tomoki Iwata Former Scottish top flight players at Birmingham City

It has been claimed that if Birmingham receive a nod from Celtic regarding the move, then Yang could travel tonight to undergo a medical with Blues.

The South Korean international played a bit part role in Celtic’s campaign last season and he was an unused substitute during the Bhoys’ game against Rangers today.

Brendan Rodgers is keen on adding to his forward department with Kasper Dolberg on Celtic’s agenda and it has been said that they are the side pushing hardest to land him.

Davies’ Birmingham side are now 10th in the Championship table with two wins and one draw from their four games and they will be hoping that a transfer for Yang will be able to boost their attacking department.