Crystal Palace out-of-favour striker Odsonne Edouard is wanted by French Ligue 1 side Lens and they are moving quickly to get the deal done.

The Eagles will be playing in the Conference League this season after navigating the playoff round and are looking to have a squad to compete in all competitions.

Eberechi Eze has left for Arsenal, while striker Eddie Nketiah is currently injured, but Palace could well sanction the exit of Edouard soo.

Edouard, who joined Crystal Palace from Celtic four years ago, is a player who is expected to leave before Monday evening.

The 27-year-old striker was close to joining La Liga club Girona, but that move fell through.

Ligue 1 side Nice also came close to securing his signature, and he was keen to join, but it did not materialise like the proposed Girona move.

Now, another French top-flight club, in the shape of Lens, are in talks with Palace for Edouard, and are moving fast, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

The discussions between Les Sang et Or and the Eagles are at advanced stages and the fee is expected to be around £4m for the striker.

Like the proposed Nice move, the 28-year-old is ready to move to Lens before deadline day.

Edouard’s contract at Selhurst Park runs until next summer and Crystal Palace will hope that a move for the Frenchman goes through by 1st September.

Oliver Glasner’s side are in the process of adding to their defence, with Toulouse defender Jaydee Canvot set to undergo a medical with the Eagles later today.