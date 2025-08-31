Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

AC Milan are yet to agree personal terms with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and they are still waiting to hear back from the Reds about a deal.

Liverpool are keen on landing a defender this summer and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has been on their agenda from the beginning of the window.

However, the Reds have struggled to agree on a transfer fee for the Crystal Palace captain and it has been suggested that he will not force a move.

Now as the transfer window has entered its final stretch, on Saturday, Liverpool went in with a £35m bid, but Palace replied with a counter-offer which is in the region of £40m including add-ons.

Now in the midst of their chase for Guehi, Liverpool have been approached by Italian giants AC Milan for the signature of one of their centre-backs, Gomez.

The Rossoneri want to sign Gomez, who has been a bit part player in Arne Slot’s team and has featured only 18 minutes so far in the new season, on a permanent deal.

However, despite AC Milan’s interest, they have yet to agree on a financial package with Gomez, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

AC Milan remain in constant contact with Gomez and are also waiting for Liverpool’s reaction to the proposal they have put to the Reds.

Jarell Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer and if Gomez also went without being replaced, Liverpool would be hugely short on centre-back options.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could let the 28-year-old leave if they manage to land Guehi before Monday.

Crystal Palace are close to finalising a deal for centre-back Jaydee Canvot and they are set to give him a medical today.

Now it remains to be seen whether Canvot’s arrival could soften their stance on Guehi in the coming hours, which could start a transfer domino that could see Gomez departing for AC Milan.