Leeds United target Christantus Uche, who Wolves missed out on, is now ‘closing’ in on moving to fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The Molineux club looked at multiple forward options after they lost the likes of Matheus Cunha, Fabio Silva and Goncalo Guedes in the window.

Wolves first secured Jorgen Strand Larsen’s loan as a permanent transfer before focusing on signing other attackers; they have resisted efforts from Newcastle United to sign Larsen.

Getafe’s 22-year-old attacker, Uche, who had an impressive last season, became their top target, and they had a deal in place with the La Liga club.

However, the player blocked the move as he was unhappy with the way the move was conducted, which made him unhappy, and after that, Palace and Leeds United started monitoring him.

Leeds remain in the market for more attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes and rate Uche, but he is not heading to Elland Road.

It is Crystal Palace who have stolen a march on their rivals and Uche is now ‘closing’ on heading to the Eagles, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto.

Competition Details La Liga 33 apps, 4 goals, 6 assists Copa del Rey 5 apps, 1 assist Christantus Uche last season

Crystal Palace will land an attacker who made ten goal contributions in La Liga for Getafe over the course of last season.

In his three games for Getafe this season, Uche has played as a striker, but he is comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder, which is a requirement for Oliver Glasner’s side following Eberechi Eze’s departure.

Uche scored four times and provided seven assists across all competitions in the previous campaign and it remains to be seen if Palace will be able to handle the transfer smoothly in order to sign Uche.

With Wolves having failed to close the deal for Uche and Leeds having missed out, it remains to be seen if the attacker makes them rue the fact when he comes up against them in a Crystal Palace shirt.