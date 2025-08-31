Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are closing in on an agreement to sell Marc Guehi to Liverpool and have identified a potential replacement on the books at another Premier League club.

Liverpool want to bring in Guehi before the window closes and the Eagles are ready to do business as he is into the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park.

Palace are scooping up young centre-back Jaydee Canvot from French side Toulouse and he is in England to complete his medical checks.

The Eagles though are looking for another centre-back to come in to specifically replace Guehi and they like Axel Disasi, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Disasi spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea and he is available to move on from Stamford Bridge before the window closes.

Palace see him as a solid piece of loan business, but a number of other clubs are also keen on the centre-back.

Chelsea though would be happy to sell Disasi though and if another club offer the Blues a permanent deal, that could be an issue for Crystal Palace, who would then have to decide what they want to do.

Club Years Paris FC 2015-2016 Reims 2016-2020 Monaco 2020-2023 Chelsea 2023- Aston Villa (loan) 2025 Axel Disasi’s career history

The Eagles also have further business to do as they bid to get Oliver Glasner a squad ready to compete in the Conference League as well as the Premier League.

They have been showing interest in RB Leipzig attacker Christoph Baumgartner, who could move on before the transfer window shuts.

Yeremy Pino has already come in to fill the gap left by the departure of Eberechi Eze and he will be well compensated for his efforts at Selhurst Park.

The winger is quadrupling the salary he took home at Villarreal and those personal terms, plus commission to his camp, proved too much to resist eventually.

Aston Villa paid a £5m loan fee for Disasi in January and what kind of loan fee Chelsea would want is unclear.