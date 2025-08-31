Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Toulouse star and Aston Villa target Jaydee Canvot is set to undergo his medical with Crystal Palace before he finalises his move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner wants to get more bodies in before the end of Monday and the club hierarchy is working to meet his demands.

Marc Guehi’s future at the club is still in doubt as Arne Slot’s Liverpool want to bring him to Anfield this summer.

Crystal Palace have been actively pursuing a deal for 19-year-old French centre-back Canvot.

The Eagles’ Premier League rivals Aston Villa went in with a bid for his signature, but failed to strike a deal with the French club.

However, Oliver Glasner’s side managed to get the green light to sign Canvot by agreeing to a €27m deal with Toulouse.

On Friday, the French outfit granted him permission to travel to England on Saturday as Crystal Palace were in the process of agreeing personal terms with the player.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

He is set to undergo a medical with the London outfit today, and if all goes well, Canvot will put pen to paper to finalise his deal.

Canvot’s arrival will be a boost for Glasner’s defence as signing a defender was one of their priorities in the ongoing window.

Crystal Palace are also working on attacking reinforcements, as RB Leipzig’s Christoph Baumgartner is a potential arrival before the window closes.

The Austrian attacker made it clear that he wants to join Premier League side Crystal Palace, as the Eagles are said to be progressing in the deal.

Baumgartner has experience of playing in Europe and the London outfit could benefit from that in the event of a possible transfer as they are in the Conference League this season.