West Ham United will be banking a total possible €1m from the exit of Emerson Palmieri to French giants Marseille, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have made a dismal start to their Premier League campaign as they have lost their opening two games convincingly, conceding eight goals.

In recent days, the Irons have shown some urgency in the transfer market, but in the beginning, they focused on strengthening their full-back positions.

The arrivals of Kyle Walker-Peters and El Hadji Malick Diouf have seen Emerson fall out of favour at the London club and he is set to move on.

Ligue 1 giants Marseille have an agreement in place with the defender and with West Ham, meaning a move should happen.

He has been given the green light to travel to France to complete the move and West Ham will bank a total package of €1m for him, taking into account add-ons.

Emerson’s exit will also save the London Stadium club over €100,000 per week in wages.

Player CJ Egan-Riley Neal Maupay Angel Gomes Mason Greenwood Hamad Traore Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Former Premier League stars at Marseille

Three seasons back, the former Italy left-back joined the Hammers from fellow Premier League club Chelsea on a four-year deal.

And after making 113 appearances for the Irons in three campaigns, he is now ready for a fresh challenge in France.

More outgoings could be on the cards in the final three days of the window, as Lucas Paqueta is attracting genuine transfer interest from Aston Villa.

West Ham though are opposed to letting him go so late in the window.

The London club are expected to be very busy in the dying embers of the summer window to have a squad ready for the rest of the Premier League season.