Michael Regan/Getty Images

German Bundesliga side Stuttgart have a ‘full agreement’ in place with Leicester City for Bilal El Khannouss, who has been chased by Crystal Palace, and is already in Germany.

El Khannouss has made clear his desire to leave Leicester following their relegation out of the Premier League and Crystal Palace looked his most likely destination.

It was claimed the Morocco international had been seduced by the idea of moving to the Eagles and was pushing to make it happen.

The deal though suddenly got stuck and Stuttgart, fresh from making big money from selling striker Nick Woltemade to Newcastle United, made their move.

Now El Khannouss will be playing his football in the Bundesliga this season for Stuttgart under Sebastian Hoeness.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Stuttgart’s move for El Khannouss is now a done deal, as a ‘full agreement’ with Leicester is in place.

Stuttgart will sign El Khannouss from Leicester on loan with an option to buy.

Club Years Bayern Munich II 2019-2020 Hoffenheim 2020-2022 Stuttgart 2023- Career history of Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness

If the loan becomes an obligation, likely based upon a number of conditions being met, then the deal will be worth €25m, including add-ons.

El Khannouss is already in Germany and is standing by to put the finishing touches to his switch to Stuttgart.

El Khannouss pushed to join Leicester from Belgian side Genk last season as he was keen to play in the Premier League.

Despite the Foxes’ disastrous campaign, which saw them relegated from the top flight, El Khannouss emerged from the season with some credit in the bank.

It remains to be seen if he will emerge as a target for Premier League sides in future transfer windows.