Liverpool are ‘getting closer’ to reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace for the signature of centre-back Marc Guehi, but Oliver Glasner insists there is no deal yet.

The Reds have wanted to bring in England international Guehi all summer, but have been unable to strike a deal with Palace, with both clubs having differing values on his price due to the fact he is in the final year of his deal.

Guehi has also been unwilling to push for a Crystal Palace exit despite wanting to join Liverpool.

Now, in the final 24 hours of the summer transfer window, Liverpool are working on a deal and, according to journalist Lewis Steele, they are ‘getting closer to an agreement’.

Crystal Palace want £35m plus £5m in add-ons, but it remains to be seen how firmly they stick to that on deadline day, with a ‘good chance of a deal happening’ being the verdict.

Eagles boss Glasner though insists that there is no agreement in place and Guehi would be happy to stay put at the club as he loves the Selhurst Park outfit.

He said after Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win at Aston Villa: “There is no deal.

Manager Time at Club Arne Slot June 2024 – present Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Roy Hodgson July 2010 – January 2011 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

“He is our player, under contract, he is not striking.

“If we don’t sell Marc he will accept it because he loves Crystal Palace.”

Palace are looking for a replacement for Guehi though and have their eyes on Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

He spent the second half of last term on loan at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also eyeing another temporary deal for the centre-back.

Guehi scored a superb goal for Crystal Palace at Aston Villa on Sunday as he curled the ball into the top corner to give his side a 2-0 advantage.

Only time will tell whether that turns out to be his final act as an Eagles star.