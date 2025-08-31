Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has hailed former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof as ‘a good player’ as Villa close in on him.

Since the departure of Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi after the end of last season, Aston Villa have been looking for an experienced centre-back to add to the mix.

Young Turkish defender Yasin Ozcan joined Villa in the summer, but the 19-year-old has been loaned out to Anderlecht in Belgium to continue his development.

The Villans tried to sign highly rated Toulouse defender Jaydee Canvot, but fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace are in the process of signing him after seeing a bid accepted.

And now with not much time left in the transfer window, Aston Villa are going for a free agent who has significant Premier League experience.

Aston Villa are signing former Manchester United defender Lindelof and Emery is happy that he will be able to call upon the Swede.

He said after the Crystal Palace game of Lindelof (via Charlie Haffenden): “He’s experienced and a good player.

Club Years Vasteras 2009-2012 Benfica 2012-2017 Manchester United 2017-2025 Victor Lindelof’s career history

“We will see tomorrow how we are closing the deadline but we are expecting, of course, to add some players.”

The Sweden centre-back left the Red Devils upon his contract expiry this summer, ending his eight-year spell at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since his departure and now it looks like he will be staying in the Premier League, adding to his 194 top-flight appearances.

Emery will want significant other business done on deadline day, but West Ham have blocked Lucas Paqueta heading to Villa Park.

Another attacking option, in the shape of Marco Asensio, is now expected to join Fenerbahce after they agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.