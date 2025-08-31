Clive Mason/Getty Images

Leeds United have told Turkish giants Galatasaray that a deal to let them sign Rangers target Illan Meslier ‘would be impossible’.

The French shot-stopper is firmly out of favour at Elland Road and has been expected to be moved on from the club this summer.

He lost his place in the starting line-up towards the end of last term after frequent errors became too much for Daniel Farke to tolerate.

Meslier was offered to Italian club Como recently, but was only prepared to move if there was a guarantee of regular game time was given.

Interest from elsewhere has been ramping up in the closing stretch of the window, with Scottish giants Rangers now also keen on Meslier.

It has now emerged that Turkish giants Galatasaray, who have caught the eye with their transfer business this summer, bringing back Victor Osimhen and signing Leroy Sane, want Meslier.

They went in to Leeds to ask about Meslier’s situation, but were told that a ‘transfer would be impossible’, according to Turkish journalist Yakup Cinar.

Competition Appearances Premier League 107 Championship 92 Ligue 2 28 FA Cup 8 Illan Meslier’s top competition appearances

Leeds’ stance is ‘due to to past tensions’ between the two clubs, with two Leeds fans having been stabbed to death before a game in Istanbul in 2000.

Some Galatasaray fans then mocked the deaths during the match and the Turkish side refused to wear black armbands, something Whites supporters have not forgotten.

Sanctioning a deal for Meslier to move to Galatasaray is something Leeds are not prepared to do.

The jury is out on where the French goalkeeper will end up as he tries to revive his career over the course of the season.

Leeds now have Lucas Perri between the sticks, having moved to bring him to Elland Road from French outfit Lyon.