Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City are in active discussions with Rennes to land Ipswich Town and Wrexham target Jordan James before the transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old central midfielder is a product of the Birmingham City academy system and he left them to join Rennes last summer.

James started only 14 league games out of 23 appearances for the French club and in the ongoing window he is being linked with a move back to Championship.

Newly promoted Wrexham have shown interest in securing the services of James, as Phil Parkinson’s side are ready to pay €5m for his transfer.

However, they are not the only interested side, as Ipswich also joined that race, with Kieran McKenna’s side looking to add to their midfield.

Ipswich are keen on getting back to the Premier League and they have brought in a host of new faces to aid them and think that the inclusion of James could increase their depth.

Now they are set to face competition from Marti Cifuentes’ Leicester, who have been active in recent days.

According to French daily Le Parisien, James is the subject of intense interest from Leicester and they are in active discussions with Rennes to find a solution for James.

The young central midfielder featured 95 times for Birmingham City in the Championship with ten goals and two assists under his belt.

Wrexham have also been very active in the market as they have landed experienced attacker Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United and taken away Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich Town.

Last week it was suggested that Ipswich and Wrexham were ready to hold talks to sign him by this weekend.

Now with just hours remaining in the window, the Foxes are working on several fronts and they are keen on Portsmouth’s Josh Murphy as well.

West Brom are also interested in signing Murphy.