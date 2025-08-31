Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Leicester City now have a deal in place with Feyenoord for Julian Carraza, who has given his green light to join the Championship side.

The Foxes have not seen a massive squad rejig despite relegation, even though they have lost the likes of Mads Hermansen, Kasey McAteer, James Justin and Wilfred Ndidi.

Experienced custodian Asmir Begovic on a free transfer has been the only incoming so far for the promotion hopefuls.

However, they are looking to add one more forward option before Monday, as Moroccan midfielder Bilal El Khannouss has multiple suitors going in the final 24 hours.

Feyenoord’s bit-part attacker Carranza emerged as a top target for the Foxes, and on Saturday, it was suggested that the clubs are in the advanced stages of talks.

And now, according to Dutch outlet Feyenoord Transfermarkt, the English club and the Eredivisie giants have a deal in place for the 25-year-old.

The Argentine has also agreed on personal terms with the Foxes and he will head on loan to the King Power.

Club Years Banfield 2017-2019 Inter Miami 2019-2022 Banfield (loan) 2019 Philadelphia Union (loan) 2022 Philadelphia Union 2022-2024 Feyenoord 2024- Julian Carranza’s career history

However, alongside the loan, the Foxes have negotiated an option to buy the former Argentina youth international if he impresses during his time in the Championship.

Feyenoord only signed him last summer from MLS club Inter Miami and with three years left on his contract, he is set to exit.

Carranza started only a handful of games in his first season under Robin van Persie at De Kuip, scoring five goals in the process.

Feyenoord are also looking for a new striker, and Foxes legend Jamie Vardy, who is a free agent now, is on their wish list, though he looks set for Italian side Cremonese.