Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Newcastle United have opened the door to selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool on deadline day, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Liverpool had an offer of £110m for Isak rejected earlier this summer and Newcastle have been insistent that he will not leave if they cannot sign two strikers before the window closes.

One striker has come through the door in the shape of Nick Woltemade, a player that Harvey Elliott called ‘incredible’ after seeing him up close at the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer.

Having lost Callum Wilson though, Newcastle have wanted a second striker signed to let Isak go and that has not yet happened.

Yoane Wissa of Brentford and Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolves have proven out of reach, despite both players wanting the move to St James’ Park.

Now Newcastle’s stance has changed and they are prepared to sell Isak to Liverpool on deadline day if offered £130m.

If Liverpool put such an offer on the table then the Magpies will take it, given that Isak is desperate to leave.

Manager Time at Club Arne Slot June 2024 – present Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Roy Hodgson July 2010 – January 2011 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

That would potentially, if Newcastle cannot land another striker, leave Eddie Howe short of striker depth until at least the January transfer window.

Howe has the Champions League to cope with this season, which means eight league phase games, while he will also be looking to do well in the cups following last term’s EFL Cup success.

The ball now looks to be in Liverpool’s court as to whether they will pay £130m for Isak on the final day of the summer transfer window.

That would be a new British record transfer fee and another huge outlay following the capture of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer.

One former Liverpool star though has told the club that if they can sign Isak then that would mean they would be in for a period of dominance in English football.

Now all eyes are on whether Arne Slot’s side can pull it off.