Nottingham Forest are beating Sunderland and Newcastle United to the signature of teenage defender Matthew Orr, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Forest have been busily working in the transfer market while it remains open and are not just eyeing players for the senior side.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are closing in on signing left-back Cuiabano from Botofogo and it is expected to be completed before the window closes.

Goalkeeper John Victor, from the same Brazilian side, is also to link up with the Tricky Trees.

The two senior options will be joined by Linfield’s young right-back Orr, with Nottingham Forest having agreed a fee for him.

Sunderland and Newcastle were both interested in Orr and tracking him at Linfield, but Forest have moved quickly.

Last season, the 18-year-old featured regularly for Linfield’s first team, making 25 league appearances while racking up four cautions in the process.

In the ongoing campaign, Orr has made eight appearances so far and five of them came in European competition.

That experience will be appreciated by Nottingham Forest and he will be looking to push himself into the first team mix as soon as he can.

Forest also have European football on the agenda this season in the shape of the Europa League.

The Under-21 Northern Ireland defender is a versatile player who can play in the centre-back role as well.

It remains to be seen when Nottingham Forest will confirm Orr’s arrival at the club.

Nottingham Forest’s Under-21s are in action in the EFL Trophy on 9th September, when they pay a visit to League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers and it remains to be seen if Orr will be involved.